1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash

HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond.
State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
Police said that Benjamin DeLaune was properly restrained in a rear-facing child seat but still sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died a day later.
The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while Johnson also had only minor injuries.
State Police are trying to determine why the GMC hit the Hyundai and they have taken toxicology samples from both drivers as part of the investigation.