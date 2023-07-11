x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northshore

13-year-old dead after being accidentally shot by another teen in Hammond home

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Willow Street in Hammond.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

HAMMOND, La. — A 13-year-old was shot and killed and a 14-year-old has been arrested after what Hammond Police are saying was an accidental shooting Saturday.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Willow Street in Hammond.

Police said the investigation into the death of the 13-year-old showed that the other teen accidentally shot the victim, who succumbed to the injuries.

The 14-year-old was placed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and booked with negligent homicide.

Police said the investigation is continuing. 

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis man arrested for burglarizing six Northshore restaurants was in town on business

Before You Leave, Check This Out