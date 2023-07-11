13-year-old dead after being accidentally shot by another teen in Hammond home

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Willow Street in Hammond.

HAMMOND, La. — A 13-year-old was shot and killed and a 14-year-old has been arrested after what Hammond Police are saying was an accidental shooting Saturday.

Police said the investigation into the death of the 13-year-old showed that the other teen accidentally shot the victim, who succumbed to the injuries.

The 14-year-old was placed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and booked with negligent homicide.

Police said the investigation is continuing.