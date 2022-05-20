Latest: At least 2 shooters in Hammond High graduation shooting that wounded 3

Trent Thomas of Hammond, La., has been booked on several charges, including three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

HAMMOND, La. — Authorities say three people were shot as hundreds of people were exiting the Hammond High School graduation ceremony on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus on Thursday night.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said 20-year-old Trent Thomas of Hammond, La., has been booked on several charges, including three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Investigators say gunfire erupted outside the University Center building as graduating seniors were exiting the ceremony to meet their families. Bergeron said the shooting happened after an altercation with a suspect and a juvenile. Police believe the shooting may have been gang related and there was more than one shooter.

Thomas was arrested "within minutes" after responding officers saw him running away and chased him down. The police chief added that more arrests are possible as the investigation unfolds.

"This is supposed to be a day where everybody is happy, where families are proud of their kids," SLU police chief Michael Beckner said. "They don't have that memory of the joyous occasion. They have the memory of people running and shots being fired in the parking lot."

"We want justice to be served in this situation. Graduation is a very special time for our seniors and families. It is sad that it ended in a very violent way," Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

Authorities say that at least ten gunshots were fired, striking three people. Police originally said Thursday that a fourth person was also shot, but they later learned that person was injured while trying to get away from the shooting.

Police say that all three shooting victims were innocent bystanders who were not connected with the original altercation.

Bergeron said that only one of the three shooting victims remained in the hospital as of Friday morning. He said that individual has been stabilized.

"We were fortunate that some of the people at the graduation were law enforcement and medical people who began to give aid," he said.