MADISONVILLE, La. — Authorities say a Hammond man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 7:21 p.m. on I-12 near Louisiana Highway 1077. Troopers say 60-year-old John B. Poche was driving in the right lane when "for reasons still under investigation" his sedan traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.

LSP said Poche was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but still suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the crash continues.

