State police say a Hammond man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on LA 443 near Old Vinyard Road, killing 58-year-old Joseph Benny Cline.

Investigators say Cline was driving southbound on LA 443 when, “for reasons still under investigation,” his car entered the northbound lane as it entered a right curve. Police say Cline steered sharply to the right, causing his car to run off the roadway and enter a ditch. The car then rolled onto its driver’s side and crashed into a utility pole.

Police say Cline was wearing a seatbelt but received severe injuries. He was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died.

LSP said that alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

