Hammond Police looking for missing 79-year-old

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond Police and Louisiana State Police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.

Huey Kennedy was last seen Saturday at around 5:11 p.m. leaving Ocean's Hospital on Professional Plaza in Hammond on foot.

Kennedy is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes standing approximately 5'6" tall and weighing about 202 lbs.

The press release said Kennedy was last seen wearing a red and light-colored plaid long-sleeved flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes and could be wearing eye glasses.

According to family members, Kennedy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and was not in possession of his needed medication when he went missing.

"Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Kennedy is asked to immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Hammond Police Department," the press release said.