A Hammond police officer was arrested on sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges Wednesday, deputies say.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Brad Core surrendered to detectives after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Core was booked on sexual battery, oral sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail and no bond has been set at this time.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details about the alleged crimes. The investigation continues.

