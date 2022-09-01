UPDATE: Hammond police officer who'd been battling COVID out of the hospital

Officer Carlos Hidalgo left the hospital Thursday to begin his journey back to good health.

HAMMOND, La. — A veteran police officer who had been hospitalized with COVID since the start of the year went home this weekend, according to a Hammond Police post on their Facebook page.

Back in January, WWL-TV Reporter Erika Ferrando brought you a story about Hammond police officer Carlos Hidalgo, who began battling COVID shortly after Christmas, and was admitted to the hospital on New Year's Day.

Hidalgo's condition continued to significantly diminish while in the hospital and he was put on a ventilator and eventually admitted into the ICU.

The situation became so dire that Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron organized a prayer vigil, where dozens of Hidalgo's friends, family members, and fellow officers showed up.