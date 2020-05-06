Large police presence seen at Hammond Square shopping center

A heavy police presence can be seen in the parking lot of a Hammond shopping center.

HAMMOND, La. — One person is reportedly in custody after an incident near the Target in the Hammond Square shopping center on Friday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police tell the New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune that one person was taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. and the incident was also being investigated by the Hammond Police Department.

The spokesperson for the state police told the newspaper that no one was hurt.

An employee from a nearby business tells WWL-TV that they heard shouting from the parking lot but did not hear any shots fired.

The Hammond Rural Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area around the mall and Sanderson Farms facility until further notice.

Calls to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Hammond police and state police were not answered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

