HAMMOND, La. — It was a stormy Thursday morning in Hammond. A 20-year-old was sitting on her grandparents' couch, when a tree fell through the home.

"All of a sudden it's a big wall of water and the trees were dancing and spinning," said Reginald Sanders who watched from across the street as the tree snapped at his neighbor's home. "All of a sudden 'boom,' I saw the rubbish in the air."

The tree fell through Richard Smith's home.

"If this would have come, just a little further, she would have been gone," he said about his 20-year-old granddaughter.



The tree fell right onto Che'Lexus Williams who was sitting on the couch.

"She was sitting here looking at the TV and she just said 'papa come get me' and before I can get there she was down there and I pulled all that stuff to get her out," Smith said.



Smith helped her get from under the tree and to a hospital.

Williams remarkably only has scrapes and bruises. We spoke with her when she got back to her grandparents' home.

"I heard something on the roof and I didn't think to move or nothing then next thing you know everything just came down," Williams.



Now her grandparents may have a tree through their home and a mess to deal with, but they feel thankful because they know the situation could have been a lot worse.



"I just started crying I was like papa that was so close and he started crying too so just God, I'm grateful for that,"