'He always had a smile' - fallen State Trooper remembered for life, service

“He was a fun-loving guy, we always laughed,” said Bryan Cortez, through a big smile.

HAMMOND, La. — A Louisiana State Trooper who spent his adult life serving his country in the military and on police forces was laid to rest Thursday after dying last week at the young age of 33 while performing his duties.

George Baker was killed by another law enforcement vehicle after aiding in a chase of a suspect. Baker had set out some spikes to disable the suspect’s vehicle and was going back out to collect them when he was struck by a Hammond Police vehicle.

He died a few days later. The suspects that started the chase are facing numerous charges.

Baker served in the military and then another police force before joining the State Police, something that was said to be his dream job.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers came out to honor Baker, though staying at a distance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers from Hammond Police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the JPSO, NOPD, Westwego Police and countless others were on hand.

There were a contingent of Marines who gathered outside to honor their colleague.

Everyone who talked about Baker to Eyewitness News recalled him as a proud and unabashedly country guy.

“George is funny,” said Corporal Eric Johnson of the U.S. Marine Corps. “He always had a smile. When I think of George I think of country, southern, but not in a bad way, but in the sense that he just liked to have fun. He liked to sit and drink beer and have fun.”