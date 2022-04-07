School leader arrested for cruelty to juveniles, Slidell Police say

Pastor John Raymond is accused of using packing tape to tape shut the mouths of three students who were allegedly talking too much.

SLIDELL, La. — The headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell has been arrested on three counts of child cruelty for allegedly taping shut the mouth of three of his students.

Pastor John Raymond, 60, is accused of bringing three students, who were said to be talking too much in class, to his office on March 18.

Slidell Police said that interviews of students as well as parents and faculty at Lakeside Christian, led them to conclude that Raymond became angry and at some point used packing tape to tape the students’ mouths shut by wrapping it around their heads.

Police said that Raymond then sent the children back to class with their mouths shut and that lasted for about 45 minutes until another school administrator began feeling uncomfortable about the situation and used scissors to remove the tape.

Police said the students complained they had trouble breathing while their mouths were taped and that having the tape removed was painful.

Detectives presented their evidence to a judge Thursday morning and a few hours later Raymond turned himself in to police.