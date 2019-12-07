NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Barry is expected to cause several rivers on the Northshore to rise into flood stage by Saturday.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood warnings for parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes Friday afternoon.

The following information is from the NWS Flood Warning Alerts issued at 12 p.m. Friday:

Tchefuncte River

Major flooding is expected along the Tchfuncte River near Folsom. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 5.6 feet but expected to rise to near 20 feet. The NWS reports that the river will overflow the west bank by the Louisiana 40 bridge and flooding near Spring Park and Albert Thompson Roads. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday, July 16.

Moderate flooding is expected along the Tchefuncte River near U.S. Highway 190 in Covington. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 10.5 feet but expected to rise to near 26 feet by Monday. The NWS says the entrance road to Camp Tchefuncte will flood and the campgrounds will be inaccessible. Evacuation of the campgrounds is advised. Homes between Tantella Ranch Road and the river as well as homes on Trinchard Road and Louisiana Highway 1077 will be threatened.

Bogue Falaya River

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Falaya River at Boston Street in Covington. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 6.0 feet but expected to rise to near 11 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 11 feet there will be major flooding around Christ Episcopal School and Bogue Falaya River Park.

Bogue Chitto River

Minor flooding is expected along the Bogue Chitto River near Bush. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 3.4 feet but expected to rise to near 12 feet by Tuesday. The NWS says at 11 feet the access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21.

Tangipahoa River

Moderate flooding is expected along the Tangipahoa River near Robert. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 6.9 feet but expected to rise to near 19 feet by Tuesday. The NWS says at 18 feet evacuation of trailers at Hidden Oaks must be completed. Water covers the entrance to camp grounds. Secondary roads and unimproved roads north of Robert will flood as Chappepeela Creek backs up. Low places on Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water.

Minor flooding is expected along the Tangipahoa River near Kentwood. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 2.1 feet but expected to rise to near 14.5 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 14.5 feet there will be water on Louisiana Highway 1054. Secondary roads off Highway 1054 and Highway 51 may be closed. Several homes east of Highway 51 will be threatened. Pasture land, woodlands, and farms in low lying areas will be flooded. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday.

Natalbany River

Minor flooding is forecast along the Natalbany River near Baptist. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river was at 3.7 feet but expected to rise to near 18 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 18 feet the recreational camps and a few commercial buildings near the river will flood. At this level, nearly four feet of water will cover low areas near the approach to the Highway 1040 bridge. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday.

