Flash flooding ongoing in Mandeville, Covington

MANDEVILLE, La. — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for west-central St. Tammany Parish until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Forecasters say up to eight inches of rain has fallen near Covington, Abita Springs, and Mandeville. An additional three inches of rain is possible.

The NWS said life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing on small creeks and streams, roadways, highways, underpasses, and low-lying areas with poor drainage. Heavy street flooding has been reported on US 190 between Mandeville and Covington and near the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.