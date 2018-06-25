There was no shortage of swimmers Monday at the popular Fontainebleau State Park beach in Mandeville even after officials with the Louisiana Department of Health posted a warning sign advising swimmers stay out of the water.

Amanda Cruz decided just sticking a toe in was enough for her.

"When you see it (the warning sign) it's a little concerning because you don't really want to jump in the water where there's an advisory," said Cruz.

A test taken last Tuesday by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation indicted there was an extremely high level of fecal coliform in the water. Fecal coliform levels below 200 indicate the water is safe for swimming but the latest reading was 4,840. The reason for the spike still unclear.

"There is any number of different factors,” said Brady Skaggs with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. “Failure of infrastructure, It could be natural. It could be from a bird or wildlife source."

The reading was taken around the same time as a rainstorm so that could also be a factor, according to Skaggs, who serves as the foundation's water quality director.

“This is the first high count that we've seen,” said Skaggs. “In the period of time after very heavy rainfall sometimes these counts become elevated as rain water comes into contact with sewage or sewage overflows."

The Louisiana Department of Health says those with compromised immune systems or open wounds should definitely not swim. Ali Del Touro is expecting and says she not taking any chances.

"I am pregnant. I am not about to go dip deep into this water,” said Del Touro. “I just don't think that would be safe."

The advisory will remain in place until the bacteria levels drop down. New readings will be taken at the beach Tuesday. Until then, everyone is being told to swim at their own risk.

