NEW ORLEANS -- This season’s first human cases of West Nile Virus have been found in St. Tammany, Livingston and Desoto Parishes at the peak of mosquito season.

With high temperatures and frequent rain, Louisiana has been the perfect breeding ground for the tiny winged blood suckers. In recent weeks, mosquitos in Orleans Parish have tested positive for the West Nile Virus – specifically mosquitos found in City Park.

"I think once we learn that the mosquitoes contain West Nile Virus it's usually just a matter of time before we're going to see human cases, that's why they screen the mosquitoes,” Dr. Fred Lopez, LSU Health Infection Diseases said.

Lopez warns that this is not a virus people should take lightly.

"This can be a deadly infection particularly in patients who are older,” he said.

Dr. Lopez says many people who contract the virus may not realize it. In some cases, it can cause flu-like symptoms and in extreme cases can cause paralysis, brain damage or even death.

"And so the assumption should be during these months that you want to prevent yourself from getting bitten,” he said.

At City Park, Julie Melancon is reevaluating how she and her family spend time outdoors.

“I definitely don't want to get my kids to be affected, myself or pets,” she said. "There's always standing water in the streets especially after a big rain."

There haven’t been any human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Orleans Parish, but the New Orleans Health Department and the Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are hoping to attend neighborhood meetings to share more information with residents in the next couple of weeks.

We asked the City if these cases meant more spraying, but are still waiting to hear back.

