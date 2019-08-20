NEW ORLEANS — Doctors have diagnosed the first human cases of West Nile virus in Louisiana this year.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nine people have been infected by the virus so far in 2019.

The cases were found in Washington, St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Caddo Parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of those cases, five are the nueroinvasive disease, which infects the brain and spinal cord, two of the cases are West Nile fever, which is similar to the flu, and two were asymptomatic and were only discovered because the patients donated blood.

By this time last year, 53 people had been diagnosed with West Nile Virus in Louisiana, according the LDH.