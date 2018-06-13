BUSH, La. -- A human finger was found inside an alligator snapping turtle in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a hunter found the finger inside an alligator snapping turtle that he caught and was cleaning to eat. The turtle had been caught on a trout line in a local area river in Western St. Tammany Parish.

The coroner's office has taken possession of the finger in an attempt to identify the person it belonged to.

Authorities have tried to obtain a fingerprint from the digit, but could not. Local hospitals have not been notified of anyone losing a finger to a turtle recently.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office at 985-781-1150.

© 2018 WWL