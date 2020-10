That incident is adding to the traffic from multiple accidents along I-12.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Interstate 12 is closed in both directions near Highway 190 in Covington.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a construction crew took down a live electrical wire that crossed all lanes of traffic.

TRAFFIC ALERT -



Interstate 12 is shut down in both directions from Highway 190 to Highway 1088. A construction crew has knocked a live electrical wire, and it is across all lanes of traffic. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/n1VXjOKtFd — STPSO (@STPSO) October 21, 2020

That incident is adding to the traffic from multiple accidents along I-12.

There is congestion on I-12 West from Mile Marker 37 (Pumpkin Center) to Mile Marker 31 (Albany) due to several incidents in the area. Use caution. — North Shore Traffic (@NS_Traffic) October 21, 2020