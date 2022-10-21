I-12 east bound closed due to crash, injuries reported

A tractor-trailer and an overturned vehicle are involved in a crash on I-12 between Highway 1085 and 1077.

GOODBEE, La. — A crash with injuries involving a tractor-trailer and an overturned vehicle has I-12 eastbound closed between Highway 1085 and 1077, according to St. Tammany Parish Fire District 13.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Fire District, an AirMed was transporting one person while other ambulances were on the scene along with emergency personnel.

People who take the route are asked to find an alternative route.

Eyewitness News will update the story as more information becomes available.