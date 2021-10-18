I-59 North reopens after 'major vehicle crash'

Someone injured in the crash had to be airlifted to the hospital.

PEARL RIVER, La. — I-59 North has reopened after what officials are calling "a major vehicle crash."

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, the crash occurred near exit 11.

Photos from the scene show a helicopter on the ground to airlift someone injured in the crash.

The interstate had reopened as of 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

