I-59 North reopens after 'major vehicle crash'

PEARL RIVER, La. — I-59 North has reopened after what officials are calling "a major vehicle crash."
According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, the crash occurred near exit 11.
Photos from the scene show a helicopter on the ground to airlift someone injured in the crash.
The interstate had reopened as of 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.