Iconic Mandeville cow stolen in 'unusual heist'

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say the 'iconic' giant cow outside of Saia's Super Meat Market in Mandeville was stolen overnight in an unusual heist and left on the lakefront.

"Shortly after the call comes out, our friends at the Mandeville Police Department come over the radio... 'Hey, I just found a massive cow on the lakefront. Must be her.'" a post from the sheriff's office said.

The owner of Saia's told deputies that believed that some youths completed the heist, going to great lengths to ensure a smooth operation. It appeared that the cow-nappers added air to the tires of the trailer that the cow statue stands on before rolling the cow away "for a night on the town."

The STPSO said the bovine was unharmed and "found in good spirits." Keith's Towing returned the cow to its home, and Saia's owner declined to press charges.

"However, let this be a warning that he may not be so forgiving to the next heisters," the sheriff's office said.