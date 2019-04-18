ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Dexter Accardo has seen some of the worst from mother nature as head of the St. Tammany Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

But the storm system expected to hit southeast Louisiana Thursday has him worried.

“I’m concerned,” he said Wednesday. “I’m truly concerned about this weather.”

The forecast calls for an unusual system to march through that could spawn tornadoes.

“In my career - almost 15 years here - I’ve never seen a forecast where they’ve talked about EF-2s and -3s. And those are bad tornadoes,” Accardo said. “Those are the ones that can leave you with nothing but a slab and kill people.”

The storm system has already forced the closure of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parish schools, as well as Catholic schools on the north shore.

All state offices, Nicholls State University, Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and Southeastern University will also be closed Thursday.

The biggest concern for the north shore is the wind. Cleco said it’s ready to respond if power is knocked out.

“Cleco has on standby, 10 contractor crews from Texas to come in and help our crews if needed,” said Jennifer Cahill, a spokeswoman for the electric company.

In an area where rain is often of most concern, Accardo said this storm is different because of the threat of powerful - or even deadly - winds.

“I’m not as worried about the rain, believe it or not,” he said. “For once I’m not worried as much about the rain.”

But in New Orleans, it’s safe to say that’s what most people will be concerned about. City leaders said the pumps are ready.

“I was born and raised here. So every time it rains i have to take a deep breath,” said City Councilman Jay Banks, who also sits on the Sewerage & Water Board. “But at the end of the day, I think we’re far better along than what we were.”

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said work has happened recently to repair the drainage system.

“I think the key here is that we have the capacity in terms of pumping capacity as well as the power,” he said.

Accardo said the best thing anyone on either side of the lake can do is to keep up with the forecast.

“My emphasis is on people’s lives,” he said. “The property we rebuild, we’ll get grants, we’ll help people. but losing a life is forever.”