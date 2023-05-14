Impaired driver arrested after fatal crash kills motorcyclist in St. Tammany

State Police arrested 54-year-old Warren Barringer of Hammond.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal St. Tammany collision Sunday morning and an impaired driver has been arrested, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.

State Police said that the crash occurred before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on LA Hwy 437 near North Fitzmorris Road.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 54-year-old Warren Barringer of Hammond was northbound on HWY 438 while a motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Marlin Swaggerty of Covington was traveling southbound.

The release said that for unknown reasons, the Silverado began to make a left turn onto North Fitzmorris Road and impacted the front of the motorcycle.

Both vehicles traveled off the roadway after the impact. Swaggerty was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Barringer provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit for alcohol. He wore a seatbelt and was not injured.

Barringer was booked at the St. Tammany Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and failure to yield while turning left. State Police said they are still investigating the crash.

"Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times," the press release said. "Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up. The conversation you have could make all the difference."