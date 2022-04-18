x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northshore

'Impairment' suspected in deadly St. Tammany crash on Easter

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on LA Highway 25 near Blackwell Lane near Folsom, La.
Credit: AP
A Louisiana State Police trooper attends the funeral of a colleague in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. As the Louisiana State Police reel from a sprawling federal investigation into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene and other beating cases, dozens of current and former troopers tell The Associated Press of an entrenched culture at the agency of impunity, nepotism and in some cases outright racism. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

FOLSOM, La. — Authorities believe impairment is a factor in a single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish on Easter Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on LA Highway 25 near Blackwell Lane near Folsom, La. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Sharp of Franklinton, La.

Troopers say Sharp was driving northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when “for reasons still under investigation” the car crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Investigators say Sharp was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

“Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash,” a statement from LSP said. “A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.”

Police say Troop L investigated three fatal crashes over the weekend - two of which included impairment as a factor. 

“Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired drive, and always buckle up,” state police say. “We encourage you to speak with loved ones about these topics. The conversation you have could make all the difference.”

    

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

High school students describe diner's roof coming down on them