'Impairment' suspected in deadly St. Tammany crash on Easter

FOLSOM, La. — Authorities believe impairment is a factor in a single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish on Easter Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on LA Highway 25 near Blackwell Lane near Folsom, La. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Sharp of Franklinton, La.

Troopers say Sharp was driving northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when “for reasons still under investigation” the car crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Investigators say Sharp was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash,” a statement from LSP said. “A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.”

Police say Troop L investigated three fatal crashes over the weekend - two of which included impairment as a factor.

“Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired drive, and always buckle up,” state police say. “We encourage you to speak with loved ones about these topics. The conversation you have could make all the difference.”