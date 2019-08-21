BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police arrested a man last week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend's infant child while he was taking care of the baby.

Tyrease Brumfield was arrested on one count of first-degree murder on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Officers responded the day before to the emergency room of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital after an 8-month-old girl was brought to the hospital unresponsive. She died shortly after arriving.

RELATED: 20 arrested in Bogalusa crackdown after 11 shootings in two weeks

Bogalusa police said in a Facebook post that they determined the injuries were not accidental after interviewing family members and reviewing hospital records.

Police say the infant's mother left her in Brumfield's care "for a short time that evening." During that time, the child died of blunt force trauma, according to the parish's coroner, who performed an autopsy the next day.

RELATED: Northshore man gets 50 years for killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body

The death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not disclose any additional information about the incident because the investigation is ongoing.



