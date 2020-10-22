Investigations begin into Wednesday night crash that left at least 1 dead

First Responders were dispatched to the wooded area just after 7:15 p.m. after calls of smoke and fire coming from the woods were called in.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police have started their investigation into an overnight crash that killed one person.

The crash happened just off of Slidell Municipal Airport property, in the wooded area behind it shortly before 7 a.m.

According to Slidell Municipal Airport manager, Richard Artigue, the pilot of another plane had just taken off when he discovered the crash site with smoke still coming from the plane.

The airport has no control tower and the manager said they did not know the crash had taken place. The FAA is currently assisting with the investigation.

Background:

A single-engine plane crashed in the woods near the Slidell Municipal Airport, Wednesday night, leaving one person dead.

According to Slidell Police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, police believe there may have been more than one person on the plane and are searching the area for possible survivors.

First Responders were dispatched to the wooded area just after 7:15 p.m. after calls of smoke and fire coming from the woods were called in.

