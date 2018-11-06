Jeffery Howell headed out on the West Pearl River Saturday just like he’d done countless other times. The only difference was this time the 46-year-old would not make it back alive.

“It just crushes your heart,” said Jack Sessions, Howell’s friend. “You very rarely hear about something like this happening around here. It really really hurts you.”

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the construction worker was killed after a fight broke out between two large groups of people around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on a sandbar not far from the Davis Boat Launch. A short-time later, deputies arrested 21-year old Cameron Alphonso on felony manslaughter. 22-year-old Alden Kingergran was also booked for disturbing the peace.

The homicide details are still unclear and more arrests could be coming but we do know Howell died after blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner's office.

“He was a very loving, caring person, always had a smile on his face. He was just great people,” said Sessions.

As friends, family and police try to piece together what exactly happened and whether more people were responsible, those who didn’t even know Howell are shocked and saddened to hear in the news.

“Being a small knit community, it affects a lot more people than just the people involved,” said Norman Chappetta, who lives nearby the boat launch.

According to WWL-TV's partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Howell’s family started an annual fishing series along the Pearl River in which Howell himself pulled in the biggest bass in 2016.

Howell was married, but had no kids.

