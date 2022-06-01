Jack Strain sentencing in sex abuse case pushed back to February

Jack Strain faces a mandatory life sentence for the charges he was convicted of last year.

COVINGTON, La. — Former longtime St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain's sentencing for his convictions on rape, aggravated incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior have been pushed back until February.

The former sheriff faces a mandatory life sentence for the charges.

Strain was in court Tuesday for the scheduled sentencing and to request a new trial. The new trial request was denied and his sentencing was pushed back a month. The presiding judge also said that a separate hearing to discuss restitution needs to be held before his sentence is handed down.

Over the two-week trial, prosecutors portrayed Strain as a master manipulator and sexual predator who preyed on young boys left in his care since he was a teenager.

Earlier this month, Strain asked a judge to acquit him or order a new trial, claiming that the guilty verdicts were not supported by evidence.

In addition to the state sex abuse trial, Strain is also awaiting sentencing in a federal corruption case on March 9. He entered a guilty plea to a single count of bribery in that case against him.