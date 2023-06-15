Jack Strain sentence upheld, appeals declined

The Court of Appeal unanimously found that all of his assignments of error lacked merit and upheld his sentences and unanimous convictions on all charged counts."

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana First Circuit Court announced that Jack Strain's sentence was upheld earlier this month on Thursday.

Strain was found guilty of 4 counts of aggravated rape, two counts aggravated incest, one count molestation of a juvenile, and one count sexual battery after a two-week trial in 2021. And in February of 2022 was sentenced to life imprisonment at hard labor without the possibility of parole.

"The defendant raised ten assignments of error on appeal. The Court of Appeal unanimously found that all of his assignments of error lacked merit and upheld his sentences and unanimous convictions on all charged counts," District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a statement.