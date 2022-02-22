Jack Strain gets 4 life sentences without parole in sex crimes case

Jack Strain received his sentence on Tuesday after he was convicted on charges of rape, aggravated incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior.

Strain received his sentence on Tuesday after he was convicted on charges of rape, aggravated incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior. He faced a mandatory life sentence for the charges.

Here is a breakdown of Strain's sentence:

Four counts of aggravated rape: Four life sentences without parole

Two counts of aggravated incest: 15 years each plus $15,000 fine and court costs for each count

Indecent behavior with a juvenile: 5 years

Sexual Battery: 5 years.

Over the two-week trial, prosecutors portrayed Strain as a master manipulator and sexual predator who preyed on young boys left in his care since he was a teenager.

In addition to the state sex abuse trial, Strain is also awaiting sentencing in a federal corruption case on March 9. He entered a guilty plea to a single count of bribery in that case against him.

