Jack Strain sex abuse trial: Former sheriff's wife denies ever seeing inappropriate behavior

COVINGTON, La. — The sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain continues Wednesday with more witnesses called by the state against Strain.

The trial's first two days of testimony last week were incredibly graphic, with two accusers giving detailed accounts of the sexual abuse they claim Strain inflicted on them.

Prosecutors say they plan to bring more than 30 witnesses to the stand over the course of the trial. Testimony is expected to last for at least another week.

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Here's the latest from the trial, where witness testimony is at the heart of the accusations against Strain:

Lisa Strain says Jack told her he never hurt relative after accusations

Jack Strain’s wife, Lisa Strain, finished her testimony before lunch Wednesday.



She confirmed that Jack had access to some of his alleged victims at the time they claim the abuse happened, but maintains his innocence.



When asked about confronting her husband with the allegations, Lisa said Jack told her “I can’t imagine (why the relative would accuse him). I never did anything to hurt that boy.”



She said she’s never seen Jack do anything inappropriate with his accusers in their 37 years of marriage.



The trial will resume with a new witness after a brief 15-minute recess.

Jack Strain's wife takes the stand

Wednesday’s testimony started when Jack Strain’s wife, Lisa Strain, was called to the witness stand.



Prosecutors had Lisa Strain confirm that Jack Strain had access to some of his alleged victims on a timeline consistent with their accusations, but said she either didn’t know or couldn’t confirm many other key details in the state’s case against her husband.



A brief recess was called after multiple objections to the questions ADA Collin Sims asked Lisa Strain about when she became aware of the accusations against her husband.

