'Just a mess' - Mandeville businesses take on water as 8-11 inches of rain fall

"Really bad rain. It came in really fast," said District Chief Willie Boudoin. "It happens from time to time. It's been two and a half years."

MANDEVILLE, La. — Neighborhoods south of I-12 in Mandeville experienced 8 to11 inches of rain in just a few hoursTuesday morning.

Saia's Meat Market on Florida Street started getting water inside just as they opened for business for the day.

"By 9 o'clock it rose so fast it came in," said Saia's owner, Alan Tyrone. "A couple inches. Just enough to make a mess, nothing damaged, just a mess."

They were open to customers by Tuesday afternoon. Tyrone has owned Saia's for 20 plus years but doesn't remember taking in water since before Katrina.

Next door, Mandeville Bake Shop remained open as water covered their floors.

"The water just kept coming and coming. It's been probably 15 years since I've seen this much water on Florida Street," said Mandeville Bake Shop employee, Lisa Raspino.

Several inches of water filled their parking lot and covered a part of Florida Street, forcing law enforcement to close a stretch of the busy highway for several hours.

"The parking lot looked like a river. From here to Wendy's, you couldn’t see where the parking lots were where the roads ended," Raspino said.

Just a couple blocks away on Girod Street, the Mandeville Fire Station took in several inches of water too.