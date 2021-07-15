Juvenile fatally shoots Northshore man and flees, deputies say

Investigators believe the victim, Justin Brumfield, 40, was shot to death after a fight with the juvenile suspect, who is now wanted on a second-degree murder charge

FRANKLINTON, La. — Deputies are looking for a juvenile who they said shot and killed a Northshore man Saturday in Franklinton.

After getting reports of a body in the roadway on Mary Topps Road, deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Investigators believe the victim, Justin Brumfield, 40, was shot to death after a fight with the juvenile suspect, who is now wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

A statement from WPSO said no information that would identify the suspect will be released because he is a juvenile. His age was not disclosed by officials.

WPSO deputies are asking anyone with information that could help to call Capt. Tom Anderson at 985.661.2024

