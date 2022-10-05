x
Woman killed, juvenile injured in crash with Freightliner truck in Tangipahoa

State Police said the 35-year-old woman was not restrained at the time of the crash nor was a juvenile who was in the car with her.
KENTWOOD, La. — A 35-year-old woman was killed and a juvenile was seriously injured in a crash with a Freightliner truck Tuesday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 at the intersection of Highway 1061.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

According to State Police, a Chevy Malibu driven by Krystina Stewart of Kentwood was stopped at a stop sign on La. Hwy 1061 and at the same time, a Freightliner semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound on La. Hwy 10 when the Malibu proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the truck.

Police said that Stewart wasn’t restrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger, who was also not wearing a belt, had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as part of a routine investigation.

