Woman killed, juvenile injured in crash with Freightliner truck in Tangipahoa

KENTWOOD, La. — A 35-year-old woman was killed and a juvenile was seriously injured in a crash with a Freightliner truck Tuesday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 at the intersection of Highway 1061.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

According to State Police, a Chevy Malibu driven by Krystina Stewart of Kentwood was stopped at a stop sign on La. Hwy 1061 and at the same time, a Freightliner semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound on La. Hwy 10 when the Malibu proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the truck.

Police said that Stewart wasn’t restrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger, who was also not wearing a belt, had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.