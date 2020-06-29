Kentwood man arrested after woman runs into store, says she's been kidnapped, abused for days

Deputies said that on Saturday, a clerk at a business called 911 and said that a woman had burst into the store and begged the clerk to call for help.

KENTWOOD, La. — A 50-year-old Kentwood man was arrested after a woman ran into a business saying that he had kidnapped her and physically abused her for several days.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said that Clinton Kent Prescott was booked with aggravated kidnapping, resisting a police officer and being a fugitive.

He was booked in the Washington Parish Jail and will be moved to the Tangipahoa Parish jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said that on Saturday, a clerk at a business called 911 and said that a woman had burst into the store and begged the clerk to call for help, saying that she had been abused for several days by Prescott as he held her against her will and threatened to kill her.

The sheriff's office said that Patrol Officer Jay Dupre responded and was given a license plate by the clerk. Prescott was pulled over and arrested but deputies said that he resisted officers physically.

The sheriff's office said that Prescott pulled over at the store when the woman said she had to use the restroom. Once allowed to do so, she apparently ran into the business and pleaded for help before being forced back into the car.