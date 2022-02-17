Krewe of Dinoysus 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to start on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. — The Krewe of Dionysus returns to the Slidell parade route for 2022!

The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.

Founded in 1985, the Krewe of Dionysus features more than 350 members riding 18 floats.