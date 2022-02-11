Krewe of Eve 2022: Parade Route, Start Time

The Krewe of Eve formed in 1986.

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Krewe of Eve returns for 2022!

The all-female krewe is set to roll in Mandeville on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Krewe of Eve parade will begin at the intersection of Ashbury Drive and Highway 190, then turn left on 190, merging with Highway 22 through town. The parade then turns right on the West Causeway Approach and follow the road all the way down to its intersection with North Causeway Boulevard, going under the causeway and following the eastern approach before ending at 190.

The Krewe of Eve formed in 1986. The all-female parade is known of their community service, giving to the Greater Mandeville Police Foundation Gift Give-away, The Food Bank and the Litter with Glitter program.