Krewe of Olympia 2022: Parade route, start time

COVINGTON, La. — The Krewe of Olympia returns for 2022!

The Covington parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.

The Krewe of Olympia parade begins at the intersection of N. Columbia Street and Jefferson Street in Covington. The parade goes south down N. Columbia Street until it turns west on East Boston street. The parade then goes down to South Jefferson Avenue and turns right onto E 15th Avenue.

The parade then turns right on to S. Taylor Street and then right again on West 23rd Avenue. The parade makes on more right onto East 21st Street before turning on to East Boston Street so that they can end where the parade began.

The Mystic Krewe of Olympia was founded in 1965 by a group of businessmen who wanted to bring a New Orleans-style parade to the Northshore. They are known for their Blue Jean Ball and Battle of the Bands.