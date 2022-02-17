The Slidell Krewe of Titans 2022: Parade route, start time

The Slidell parade is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. — The Krewe of Titans returns to the parade route for 2022!

The Slidell parade is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.

The Mystic Krewe of titans was founded in 2009. The organization prides itself on providing a traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras experience in a family-friendlt atmosphere.