Retired Lacombe couple homeless after tree crashes through home in Monday night storms

LACOMBE, La. — Strong storms rolled through St. Tammany Parish Monday night, causing severe damage to at least one home. A Lacombe couple is now homeless after a pine tree crashed through their mobile home.

"This is the bedroom. That’s the bed I was in and that’s the bathroom my husband was in," said Deborah Gauthreaux, pointing to a collapsed ceiling over her bed.

She and her husband, Kerry, heard a loud boom as a pine tree crashed through their home around 10 p.m. Monday.

"I just sprang up out of bed and I couldn’t see anything. I felt my way down the wall," Gauthreaux said. "It was totally black. We didn't see it (the damage) until this morning and we are shocked we got out of there."

The tree nearly crashed on top of them as the ceiling in their bedroom collapsed. They are amazed they walked out without any major injuries, Kerry only suffered a few scratches.

"That's only by the grace of God," Gauthreaux said

St. Tammany Fire District 3 responded.

"We don't believe it was hit by lightning. There's no scarring on the tree from a lightning hit. I know last week, there was a woods fire in the area, but the damage to that tree was minimal," said STFD 3 Chief Patrick Sicard. "It looks like it was toppled over by the wind and the rain."

The Gauthreauxs moved into the home nine years ago to retire.

"This was my dream home," Gauthreaux said. "We built these cabinets. We did this."

They have chickens and love the wildlife from the woods surrounding their home.

"We were so excited. We used to sit on our porch and red birds, bluebirds, squirrels, we fed them all," Gauthreaux said.

They aren't sure what's next for their home.

"We don't have a clue yet. We have to wait for insurance to tell us what to do," Gauthreaux said.

For now, they are salvaging what they can, like medicine and clothes, just thankful they survived.

"The only thing special to me was me and my husband’s life, everything else is replaceable, we can replace it," Gauthreaux said.

They have family to stay with for now.

Gauthreaux's daughter started a GoFundMe Account to help them.