Lacombe man beaten to death, body dumped in Florida: Police report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Police arrested three people for allegedly murdering a man in Lacombe and dumping his body in a Florida waterway.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office found the victim's body on Tuesday, June 14. After identifying the victim, they reached out to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for assistance.

St. Tammany detectives determined that the man was beaten to death at a home on Williams Drive in Lacombe, then dumped in a remote part of Santa Rosa County, Florida, according to STPSO.

Police arrested Patrick McCarty, 34, and Jason James, 35, as well as an unidentified 17-year-old for second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The victim's name has not been released.