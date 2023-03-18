Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Lacombe

A man was reportedly shot multiple times and killed in Lacombe, according to STPSO.

LACOMBE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning that lead to the death of a man in the Lacombe area, according to a press release.

STPSO said that they received a 911 call reporting a person lying in the roadway in the 61000 block of Brittany Drive at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to the press release, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was turned over to the STP Coroner's Office.

"Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Brittany Drive early Saturday morning is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338," the press release said.