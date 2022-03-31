Lacombe tornado identified as EF-0

A National Weather Service survey confirmed the tornado had winds of 65 miles per hour.

LACOMBE, La. — The National Weather Service has determined that the tornado that hit Lacombe on Wednesday evening was of EF-0 strength.

An EF-0 tornado is the weakest that can be charted, and typically translates to less damage caused.

For reference, the tornado that hit Arabi on March 22 was of EF-2 strength, which according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale means it resulted in considerable damage.