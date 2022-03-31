Lacombe tornado identified as EF-0

LACOMBE, La. — The National Weather Service has determined that the tornado that hit Lacombe on Wednesday evening was of EF-0 strength.
An EF-0 tornado is the weakest that can be charted, and typically translates to less damage caused.
For reference, the tornado that hit Arabi on March 22 was of EF-2 strength, which according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale means it resulted in considerable damage.
It is still unclear the strength of the other tornadoes that touched down on Wednesday night, but the National Weather Service is currently conducting surveys of those tornadoes as well.