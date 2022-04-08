Lieutenant arrested for trying to cover up hit-and-run crash in police car, LSP reports

Lt. Chad Lacoste faces charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A Louisiana State Police Lieutenant was arrested Friday morning after allegedly filing a false report about a hit and run to cover up a hit-and-run crash that he was the driver in.

The investigation goes back to September of 2021, when Lacoste allegedly hit a car on Highway 22 in his unmarked police car, then fled the scene. The next day, he falsely reported that he was the victim of a hit and run in New Orleans, according to LSP.

Through investigation of the vehicle's damage, electronic evidence and witness statement, investigators determined that he lied about the New Orleans hit and run to explain the damage from the first crash, according to LSP.

Lacoste has been on administrative leave since the investigation began, according to LSP. He has been employed with state police since 2003 and worked on the criminal investigations division.

“Once again, I pledge to support you," Col. Lamar Davis said. "I will, likewise, continue to hold each and every one of us accountable for our actions.”