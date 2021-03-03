Live @ 4 PM: Police give update on two missing boys at center of Amber Alert

The update from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is set for 4 p.m.

HAMMOND, La. — Police will provide an update on the Amber Alert issued for two Northshore boys who went missing from their father's home in Ponchatoula.

The update from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is set for 4 p.m. and will be carried live on WWLTV.com and in the WWL-TV app.

Earlier today, Louisiana State Police said 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck and 4-year-old Jax Matthews went missing from their home in the 41500 block of River Road.

Heck was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and black rubber boots. Matthews was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket with black rubber boots.

The older boy is about 5 feet tall and about 60 pounds, and his younger brother is about 3.5 feet tall and about 45 pounds. State Police say both boys are blonde and have "crew cut" style haircuts.

"The children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Burgundy or Red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown," an LSP release said. "Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653."