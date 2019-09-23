MANDEVILLE, La. — Nearly three months after a fire destroyed parts of Liz's Where Y'at Diner, the popular Northshore restaurant has finally reopened its doors to customers.

"We're open yall!" says a triumphant photo of owner Liz Munson posted on the diner's Facebook Page.

In June, a large fire that started in the kitchen caused heavy damage to the building. Following the fire, Munson told WWL-TV that the support from her family, friends and strangers had fired her up to keep going.

"I got my up days, my down days, power days and we're going to be great, we're going to be stronger," Munson said.

Since then, the restaurant's Facebook Page had been sharing photos of renovations, including repaired walls and ceilings, fresh coats of paint, new kitchen equipment and more.

Monday morning, the restaurant shared a photo of Munson eating breakfast at the diner.

"Liz herself got her first breakfast in the diner in over 3 months! To say she's happy is an understatement!" the post said.

Liz's Where Y'at Diner made No. 9 in Travel + Leisure magazine's 2018 list of "Best Diners in the U.S."

