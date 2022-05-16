x
Northshore

Scary crash as logging truck overturns onto school bus, cars

Thankfully, initial reports showed no major injuries. The school bus had 14 students and the bus driver on board.

BOGALUSA, La. — A crash involving a school bus, a logging truck and a couple of vehicles left the bus and a car badly damaged, 19 people with minor injuries and shut down traffic on Highway 10 Monday.

Police say that the log truck overturned and sent some of the logs onto the bus. Images show a torn up front of the school bus and a smashed front window near the driver’s seat. A car is shown with a log through the front windshield and the air bags deployed.

About 15 people – 14 students and the driver – were on the bus at the time.

Highway 10 is expected to be shut down for hours.

A total of 19 victims went to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa for evaluation or treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the log truck and the driver of one of the cars involved remained on the scene and will likely be checked out at a later time.

The truck apparently overturned and spilled some of the logs onto the school bus, tearing a hole in the front.

