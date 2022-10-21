Looking to get a flu shot on the Northshore? Here is where to find it

LDH will host a number of free flu, COVID, and monkeypox vaccine events on the Northshore.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Northshore residents looking to get their flu vaccination will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at several flu shot events around the area.

Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health will host flu vaccination clinics this month and in November. The aim is to ensure Louisianans have access to the flu vaccine during this flu season.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well as the monkeypox vaccine will also be available.

The flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost, however, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

On-site Flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations (no appointments needed):

• Florida Parishes Arena: Tuesday, October 25, 2022; 1301 NW Central Ave., Amite City

• St. Helena Parish Health Unit: Tuesday, November 2, 2022; 53 N. Second St., Greensburg

• Livingston Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston

• Washington Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 626 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa

• South Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond

• Slidell City Auditorium: Wednesday, November 9, 2022; 2056 2nd St., Slidell