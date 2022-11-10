St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that teaches how racism has shaped public policy in America. It has not been taught as part of Louisiana’s K-12 standards

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools.

Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”

Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that teaches how racism has shaped public policy in America. It has never been taught as part of Louisiana’s K-12 standards and is not currently being taught in the state.